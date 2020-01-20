Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus Contraction: Only Cooperation Can Defeat The Impending Global Crisis – Analysis

Coronavirus Contraction: Only Cooperation Can Defeat The Impending Global Crisis – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Contraction: Only Cooperation Can Defeat The Impending Global Crisis – AnalysisDespite China’s success in containment, the novel coronavirus is exploding outside China, due to complacency and inadequate preparedness. The impending contraction will compound human risks and economic damage. 

Although the epicenter of the outbreak is now Europe, only a few major economies have launched effective battles...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Spy Agencies Alarmed By India's Ability To Cope With Coronavirus [Video]

US Spy Agencies Alarmed By India's Ability To Cope With Coronavirus

US intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus. Reuters reports sources say they're also looking at the ability of governments to respond. Sources warn that there are concerns..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported [Video]

China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported

LONDON — Citing Chinese officials, the BBC reports that the coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected over 200 as of Monday. The news comes days after..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump Speech Creates Chaos; EU Says It Wasn't Warned Of Travel Ban

"The Coronavirus is a global crisis and requires cooperation," EU leaders say. Trump also left many people confused about the extent of new restrictions on...
NPR

Four Geostrategic Implications Of The Coronavirus In The Indo-Pacific – Analysis

By Patrick M. Cronin* The coronavirus is both a public health and global financial crisis. But it is also a geostrategic challenge to America’s power and...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Coronavirus Contraction: Only Cooperation Can Defeat The Impending Global Crisis – Analysis https://t.co/S5dR7fNyyr 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Coronavirus Contraction: Only Cooperation Can Defeat The Impending Global Crisis – Analysis https://t.co/oMpmR2kewG https://t.co/6iFoDvLocD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.