Coronavirus Contraction: Only Cooperation Can Defeat The Impending Global Crisis – Analysis
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Despite China’s success in containment, the novel coronavirus is exploding outside China, due to complacency and inadequate preparedness. The impending contraction will compound human risks and economic damage.
Although the epicenter of the outbreak is now Europe, only a few major economies have launched effective battles...
US intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus. Reuters reports sources say they're also looking at the ability of governments to respond. Sources warn that there are concerns..