Joe Biden wins Washington Democratic primary

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Washington state, US media have projected, in another boost for the frontrunner who is hoping to build an insurmountable lead over rival Bernie Sanders. After most of the votes were counted on Monday night, NBC and the New York Times called the result -- a narrow victory for Biden, who...
New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six of..
After Joe Biden’s strong Democratic primary victory in the key battleground state of Michigan, he was anointed the presumptive 2020 nominee by pundits and... Mediaite Also reported by •IndiaTimes •CBS News
As Joe Biden takes command in the Democratic primary, some of the same groups that didn't back Clinton in 2016 are delivering for the former vice president... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
