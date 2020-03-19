Global  

Coronavirus: Italian death toll overtakes China's as virus spreads

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Italian death toll overtakes China's as virus spreadsThe death toll in Italy from the coronavirus overtook China's on Thursday, and infections in the United States climbed past 10,000, in a stark illustration of how the crisis has pivoted toward the West.Italy, with a population of...
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day

How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day 01:49

 WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study. The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138 patients hospitalized with novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan...

