Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Pandemic

Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Pandemic

Newsy Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid PandemicWatch VideoIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an order Friday requiring residents to stay home as much as possible starting Saturday at 5 p.m.

Under the order, which is effective until at least April 7, nonessential businesses will be closed. Places like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and gas stations will still be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
News video: Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

 Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening [Video]

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening

After more than two weeks of asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. JB Pritzker is issuing a statewide "stay at home" order, starting at 5 p.m...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 09:11Published
California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home' [Video]

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

AP Sources: Illinois governor to order shelter in place

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will on Friday order residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic...
Seattle Times

Illinois governor imposes stay-at-home order

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

zugly747

Zugly747 RT @NewsHour: NEW: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker orders all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar… 8 minutes ago

MarilynHanbyDur

MarilynDurham RT @AttorneyGriggs: Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home - ABC News #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/PsZhbMWBfT 8 minutes ago

DeCosterKen

Ken DeCoster RT @rrstar: Some local stores were mobbed with customers despite the governor's assurance that grocery stores would remain open during the… 17 minutes ago

rosettixyz

Paul Rosetti RT @Johnrashton47: Illinois governor orders all residents to stay at home | The Independent https://t.co/fBpKsveMx7 26 minutes ago

Johnrashton47

John Ashton Illinois governor orders all residents to stay at home | The Independent https://t.co/fBpKsveMx7 29 minutes ago

peacekeeper30

Chandra RT @RepBost: Gov. Pritzker issued a Stay-At-Home order for all IL residents starting Saturday at 5pm until April 7. Essential services like… 48 minutes ago

MendyWright1

Keep Resisting! RT @Hope012015: Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home https://t.co/ykYBD82Qvi 54 minutes ago

abgott

Amanda Byassee Gott RT @thesouthern: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.