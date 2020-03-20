Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Pandemic

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday EveningAfter more than two weeks of asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. JB Pritzker is issuing a statewide "stay at home" order, starting at 5 p.m...
California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said..
