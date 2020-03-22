Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei Scorns US Offer To Help In Coronavirus Battle Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei rejected the offer of help for Iran from the “untrustworthy” US government in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, saying such disease may have been created by the US as part of its hostile plots against Iranians.



In a televised speech aired live by state...

