PG&E To Plead Guilty To Manslaughter Over California Camp Fire

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoCalifornia's Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it will plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter for its role in starting the 2018 Camp Fire — the deadliest fire in the state's history.



In a statement released Monday, PG&E said it reached a plea deal with the district attorney in the county where the Camp Fire... Watch VideoCalifornia's Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it will plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter for its role in starting the 2018 Camp Fire — the deadliest fire in the state's history.In a statement released Monday, PG&E said it reached a plea deal with the district attorney in the county where the Camp Fire 👓 View full article

