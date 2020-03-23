Global  

PG&E To Plead Guilty To Manslaughter Over California Camp Fire

Newsy Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
PG&E To Plead Guilty To Manslaughter Over California Camp FireWatch VideoCalifornia's Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it will plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter for its role in starting the 2018 Camp Fire — the deadliest fire in the state's history.

In a statement released Monday, PG&E said it reached a plea deal with the district attorney in the county where the Camp Fire...
