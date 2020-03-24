Global  

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Francesca Lynagh reports.

