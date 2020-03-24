Yemen: Houthi Court Upholds Death Sentence Of Baha’i Man

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A Yemeni appeals court run by Houthi rebels on Sunday upheld the death sentence of a member of the Baha’i religion. The court also ordered the dissolution of Baha’i institutions.



Hamed bin Haydara was detained by Houthi rebels in 2013, and was denied access to a March 22 appeal hearing in Sanaa which upheld an earlier... 👓 View full article

