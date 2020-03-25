Decision to allow passengers off Ruby Princess was by NSW state: Australian Border Force Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New South Wales state's health department allowed passengers off the coronavirus-stricken Ruby Princess cruise ship as they determined it to be "low risk", a top Australian Border Force (ABF) official said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

