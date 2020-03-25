Covid-19: US could be next coronavirus epicenter, India locks down

Laurence (Larry) Boorstein RT @ChinaDaily: The World Health Organization @WHO said the United States could become the next epicenter of the global novel #coronavirus… 15 seconds ago

Engr. Shahwar Munir RT @geonews_english: New York state suffered another quick and brutal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, staggering hospitals… 1 minute ago

Champanelli RT @treasurecolecto: #New #York state suffered another quick and brutal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, staggering hospita… 7 minutes ago

James E Daspit #New #York state suffered another quick and brutal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, staggering hosp… https://t.co/W1SnIQDykF 13 minutes ago

✨𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 RT @trish_zornio: The @WHO warned US could be the next epicenter of COVID-19 while Trump downplayed & calls to end protective actions. In a… 13 minutes ago

Janet Willcox RT @treasurecolecto: India joins #coronavirus lockdown, WHO warns US: Live updates India in 21-day lockdown, while WHO warns US's escalatin… 27 minutes ago

James E Daspit India joins #coronavirus lockdown, WHO warns US: Live updates India in 21-day lockdown, while WHO warns US's escala… https://t.co/1UI1YfmriQ 32 minutes ago