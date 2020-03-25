Global  

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
