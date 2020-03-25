Coronavirus scare: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, says UK media
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, but is "otherwise in good health", his spokesman said on Wednesday, The Prince of Wales, 71, is "displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health", the spokesman said, reported the BBC.
Next in line to the throne, Prince Charles has tested positive...
Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Clarence House released a statement confirming the diagnosis. The Clarence House, via statement The prince's wife, Camilla, does not have the virus. The Clarence House, via statement Due to his hectic schedule, it is not yet known how and where the...