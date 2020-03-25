Global  

Pompeo says G7 discussed China's coronavirus 'disinformation'

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Group of Seven (G7) big economies discussed an "intentional disinformation campaign" by China on the coronavirus in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, adding that the world still needed accurate information on the outbreak from Beijing.
 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after attending a virtual G7 meeting, said China's alleged "disinformation" campaign was "crazy talk" from Beijing on what he described as the "Wuhan coronavirus." Gavino Garay reports.

