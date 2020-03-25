Pompeo says G7 discussed China's coronavirus 'disinformation'

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () The Group of Seven (G7) big economies discussed an "intentional disinformation campaign" by China on the coronavirus in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, adding that the world still needed accurate information on the outbreak from Beijing.
