New Zealand mosque gunman pleads guilty to murder, terrorism

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques a year ago, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism at the Christchurch High Court.
