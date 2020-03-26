New Zealand mosque gunman pleads guilty to murder, terrorism

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques a year ago, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism at the Christchurch High Court.

