Police kill suspected militant, arrest 2 in Indonesia raid

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s police anti-terrorism squad shot and killed one suspect and arrested two others in a raid on the main island of Java, seizing weapons and chemicals allegedly used for bomb making, officials said Thursday. The man fatally shot by police resisted arrest by wielding a long sword, said National Police spokesman […]
