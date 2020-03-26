Global  

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns Kabul Gurudwara attack

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul that killed at least 25 people and injured many others, reiterating that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable, his spokesman said. On Wednesday, at least 25 worshippers were killed and...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: 25 killed as gunmen attack Gurudwara in Kabul; ISIS claims responsibility

25 killed as gunmen attack Gurudwara in Kabul; ISIS claims responsibility 01:34

 25 people have been killed after gunmen attacked a gurudwara in Kabul. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. Several people have also been injured in the attack. India has condemned the attack on the Gurudwara with MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and...

