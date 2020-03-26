Global  

Turkey hints curfew could come if coronavirus spread worsens

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Turkey can resort to the "highest measure" of adopting a complete curfew if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical tools leaving the country.
