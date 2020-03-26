Turkey hints curfew could come if coronavirus spread worsens

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Turkey can resort to the "highest measure" of adopting a complete curfew if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical tools leaving the country. 👓 View full article





