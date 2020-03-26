McDonald's Pulls All-Day Breakfast Menu Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoMcDonald's will stop offering its popular all-day breakfast menu to simplify operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The fast food giant announced the decision in a statement obtained by multiple media outlets Wednesday. The senior vice president of McDonald's U.S. operations said the company will focus on... Watch VideoMcDonald's will stop offering its popular all-day breakfast menu to simplify operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.The fast food giant announced the decision in a statement obtained by multiple media outlets Wednesday. The senior vice president of McDonald's U.S. operations said the company will focus on 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published McDonald's Pulls All-Day Breakfast Menu Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:50 The fast food giant announced the decision in a statement obtained by multiple media outlets Wednesday. You Might Like

Tweets about this