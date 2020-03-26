Global  

McDonald's Pulls All-Day Breakfast Menu Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Newsy Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
McDonald's Pulls All-Day Breakfast Menu Amid Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoMcDonald's will stop offering its popular all-day breakfast menu to simplify operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast food giant announced the decision in a statement obtained by multiple media outlets Wednesday. The senior vice president of McDonald's U.S. operations said the company will focus on...
