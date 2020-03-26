Pelosi anticipates bipartisan support for coronavirus bill in U.S. House

Global  

Reuters India Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expects that her chamber will approve the coronavirus economic relief bill passed by the Senate late on Wednesday in a strong bipartisan vote on Friday.
 The Democratic Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday said she expects &quot;a strong bipartisan vote&quot; on a $2 trillion rescue package, which Nancy Pelosi credited Democrats for winning worker-friendly concessions from the Republican-controlled Senate.

