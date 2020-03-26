Global  

Many Canucks are voicing their opinion, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested putting American troops along the border, saying "No Canadian" want to cross into the States.
_HollyLake

Holly Lake 'No Canadian' trends after Donald Trump floats idea of U.S. troops at border during COVID-19 pandemic | CTV News https://t.co/AaMuj6qPZv 58 seconds ago

denisesf5

Denise Sevier-Fries RT @TOcorey: Shortly after Trudeau's daily novel coronavirus update to the country, "No Canadian" began to trend on social media, with many… 2 minutes ago

kfs78

Kathleen F. RT @natnewswatch: 'No Canadian' trends after Donald Trump floats idea of U.S. troops at border during COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/2k5Rd6… 9 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch 'No Canadian' trends after Donald Trump floats idea of U.S. troops at border during COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/2k5Rd6fTCa 13 minutes ago

TOcorey

Corey Bellamy Shortly after Trudeau's daily novel coronavirus update to the country, "No Canadian" began to trend on social media… https://t.co/Ee31x8HjTV 26 minutes ago

