'No Canadian' trends after Donald Trump floats idea of U.S. troops at border during COVID-19 pandemic
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Many Canucks are voicing their opinion, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested putting American troops along the border, saying "No Canadian" want to cross into the States.
President Donald Trump is touting an economic bill in response to the viral pandemic that has shut down businesses and crippled economies around the globe. The bill expands unemployment benefits and provides direct grants and loans to businesses and hospitals. The Republican-controlled Senate must...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Holly Lake 'No Canadian' trends after Donald Trump floats idea of U.S. troops at border during COVID-19 pandemic | CTV News https://t.co/AaMuj6qPZv 58 seconds ago
Denise Sevier-Fries RT @TOcorey: Shortly after Trudeau's daily novel coronavirus update to the country, "No Canadian" began to trend on social media, with many… 2 minutes ago
Kathleen F. RT @natnewswatch: 'No Canadian' trends after Donald Trump floats idea of U.S. troops at border during COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/2k5Rd6… 9 minutes ago
National Newswatch 'No Canadian' trends after Donald Trump floats idea of U.S. troops at border during COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/2k5Rd6fTCa 13 minutes ago
Corey Bellamy Shortly after Trudeau's daily novel coronavirus update to the country, "No Canadian" began to trend on social media… https://t.co/Ee31x8HjTV 26 minutes ago