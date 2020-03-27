Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > More Than Half Of All US COVID-19 Deaths Occur In Only Four States – OpEd

More Than Half Of All US COVID-19 Deaths Occur In Only Four States – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
More Than Half Of All US COVID-19 Deaths Occur In Only Four States – OpEdBy Ryan McMaken*

As of March 24, nearly 30 percent of all the COVID-19 deaths in the United States have occurred in New York state. Of the 910 deaths reported so far in the US, 271 happened in New York. Washington State was in second place, with 13 percent of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths. California comes next with 5.6...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Fauci: Americans Should Expect Millions Of COVID-19 Cases, 100,000 Deaths

Fauci: Americans Should Expect Millions Of COVID-19 Cases, 100,000 Deaths 00:45

 The United States' leading infectious-disease expert says the US will see "millions of cases" of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths. Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN's 'State of the Union' with Jake Tapper on Sunday. According to Business Insider, the US death toll has doubled in just two days...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shethmithun

Mithun Sheth @sachin_rt Am shocked at your donation to the CARES fund for COVID-19. With a record on no of centuries you have ma… https://t.co/ztn6pVKs6k 2 minutes ago

GoodNewsOnCoro1

Good News On Corona Virus RT @shawn_the_pilot: Overnight the COVID 'recovered number went from roughly half the number of those who have died (~1100 recovered) to 15… 6 minutes ago

mrosebrooks

MRose RT @BrianCaskeyNC: More than half of North Carolinians are already afraid to go to the doctor because of the cost. The average price tag… 15 minutes ago

AFlestado

miray RT @nbcwashington: Biggest single day jump yet in Virginia coronavirus cases which now stand at 890 compared to 739 yesterday. There have b… 22 minutes ago

DoualyX

Doualy Xaykaothao RT @_aswesterman: 3yrs ago we left #Bangladesh after covering the #Rohingya refugee camps on the border w/ #Myanmar. 5 months later more th… 28 minutes ago

loverofhes

‎ ً RT @sheblonded: nsw has just under half of covid-19 cases in the country and half the deaths. we are the most populated state in australia… 28 minutes ago

sheblonded

emily aka harryfromstall on msp nsw has just under half of covid-19 cases in the country and half the deaths. we are the most populated state in au… https://t.co/62nvqjTsFZ 28 minutes ago

Tipper717

Tom Bell RT @willmcgrorty: More than half of Pa. residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are under age 50 https://t.co/qlVE5STnLo via @lancastero… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.