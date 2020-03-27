Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Turkish town, villages first to be quarantined over coronavirus

Turkish town, villages first to be quarantined over coronavirus

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
One town and four villages in Turkey's Black Sea province of Rize have been quarantined over the coronavirus outbreak, the local mayor said on Friday, in the first case of a lockdown in the country since the beginning of the outbreak two weeks ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MahmoudJazairi

Mahmoud Aljazaery Turkish town, villages first to be quarantined over coronavirus https://t.co/LML5ykgBKH 18 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Turkish town, villages first to be quarantined over coronavirus - https://t.co/M6aLk97yBd https://t.co/neLxGfpsD6 34 minutes ago

asabeshehu

ASABE SHEHU YAR'ADUA Turkish town, villages first to be quarantined over coronavirus #自殺と打って続きを見守れ #COVID19 #BBB20… https://t.co/67XXwP329H 38 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Turkish town, villages first to be quarantined over coronavirus https://t.co/uAtx5xBTep https://t.co/x5uHOIdZlI 52 minutes ago

yenisafakEN

Yeni Şafak English #BREAKING Turkish town, villages first to be quarantined over coronavirus https://t.co/bzur4Qv6Yy https://t.co/uX2XcdCHHR 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Turkish town, villages first to be quarantined over coronavirus https://t.co/E7z8YoczlF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.