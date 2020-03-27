Global  

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 17 to 92: health minister

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 17 on Friday to 92, while the total number of cases rose by 2,069 to 5,698, the country's health minister told a press conference.
