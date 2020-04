Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19 With ‘Mild Symptoms’ Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

By Benjamin Fox



(EurActiv) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first European leader confirmed to have contracted the virus.



Johnson posted a video on Friday (27 March) in which he said that he had developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours – a temperature and a... 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Boris Johnson confirms positive coronavirus test 02:11 Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms in a video posted on his social media that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The PM says he has developed 'mild symptoms' of the virus and will go into self-isolation, but will continue to lead the country.

