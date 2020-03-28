4 Dead On Cruise Ship; 2 Others Test Positive For Coronavirus Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoFour passengers aboard a cruise ship have died, and two others have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Holland America cruise line said Friday "four older guests have passed away" on the Zaandam cruise ship, which is currently anchored off the coast of Panama. The company did not specify how they died.



It also said two people on board have tested positive for COVID-19.

