UK coronavirus death toll under 20,000 would be 'good result' - health chief says

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The United Kingdom will do well if it manages to keep the coronavirus death toll below 20,000, a senior health official said on Saturday after the deadliest day so far of the outbreak saw the number of fatalities rise to more than 1,000.
