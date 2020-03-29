Global  

Australia PM says social distancing helping to slow coronavirus spread

Reuters Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Australia's rate of the spread of the novel coronavirus has halved in recent days, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday as he announced an additional A$1.1 billion ($680 million) to expand telemedicine care and other health services.
 Mental health professionals say the social distancing and isolation designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus poses a serious threat to people for whom social contact is a key element of support and treatment. Katie Johnston reports.

