72-year-old elephant gifted to US by India euthanised at Washington zoo

*Washington:* The Smithsonian's National Zoo community is mourning the loss of Ambika, the beloved eldest member of its Asian elephant herd. The 72-year-old was humanely euthanized on Friday, following a recent and irreversible decline in her health.



Born in India around 1948, Ambika was the third oldest Asian elephant in the... 👓 View full article

