72-year-old elephant gifted to US by India euthanised at Washington zoo

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
*Washington:* The Smithsonian's National Zoo community is mourning the loss of Ambika, the beloved eldest member of its Asian elephant herd. The 72-year-old was humanely euthanized on Friday, following a recent and irreversible decline in her health.

Born in India around 1948, Ambika was the third oldest Asian elephant in the...
Shiva_Sdd

Shiva Sdd RT @news18dotcom: Ambika, a 72-year-old elephant which was gifted to the US in 1961 on behalf of children of India, was "humanely euthanize… 29 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee 72-year-old Elephant, Gifted to US by India, Euthanized at Washington Zoo https://t.co/1CpPbJsCsL https://t.co/Z1adnR3an8 32 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Ambika, a 72-year-old elephant which was gifted to the US in 1961 on behalf of children of India, was "humanely eut… https://t.co/nhw4Fm8eRJ 38 minutes ago

