Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, recovers from coronavirus, says 'feeling so much better'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday she has recovered from coronavirus.
News video: Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia

Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia 01:24

 SOPHIE GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU, THE WIFE OF CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, HAS RECOVERED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SHE ANNOUNCED THE NEWS IN A STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING THAT SHE FEELS MUCH BETTER NOW AND HAS ALSO RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR FROM HER PHYSICIAN. SHE THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR...

