Iran Using Coronavirus To Lobby For Lifting Of Sanctions – OpEd
Monday, 30 March 2020 () By Dr. Majid Rafizadeh*
Amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, Iran’s leaders — particularly President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif — appear to be shrewdly investing significant political capital in a global campaign to have all sanctions against the theocratic establishment...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations. According to Reuters, by doing so, the U.S. would help those nations fight the coronavirus epidemic. Pompeo stressed that humanitarian supplies are exempt from sanctions on Tehran. Even so, U.S....
Iran's president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historical opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though... Reuters Also reported by •euronews •Reuters India •Japan Today