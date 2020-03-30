Global  

Trump says US won't pay Harry and Meghan security

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," Trump tweeted. "It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. However, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"
