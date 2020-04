Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Austria will require the public to wear basic face masks in supermarkets, where they will be handed out probably from Wednesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday. 👓 View full article

