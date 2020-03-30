Global  

Coronavirus: Hungary far-right leader handed sweeping new powers to rule by decree

Independent Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Viktor Orban secures right to bypass country's National Assembly on any law as part of measures to contain spread of Covid-19
