U.K. Could Stay Under Coronavirus Restrictions For 6 Months

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch Video"So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review, we will see where we're going, we need to keep that lid on. And then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal," said Deputy Chief Medical Officer for... Watch Video"So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review, we will see where we're going, we need to keep that lid on. And then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal," said Deputy Chief Medical Officer for 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS2 LA - Published LA City Council Approves Emergency Relief Measures For Residents Impacted By Coronavirus 00:26 The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved emergency relief measures aimed at helping people impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic make it through the next several months. Katie Johnston reports.