Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > U.K. Could Stay Under Coronavirus Restrictions For 6 Months

U.K. Could Stay Under Coronavirus Restrictions For 6 Months

Newsy Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
U.K. Could Stay Under Coronavirus Restrictions For 6 MonthsWatch Video"So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review, we will see where we're going, we need to keep that lid on. And then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal," said Deputy Chief Medical Officer for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: LA City Council Approves Emergency Relief Measures For Residents Impacted By Coronavirus

LA City Council Approves Emergency Relief Measures For Residents Impacted By Coronavirus 00:26

 The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved emergency relief measures aimed at helping people impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic make it through the next several months. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

richrake

Rich Justice RT @Newsy: "We must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous." https://t.co/pEv1L1DyXy 17 minutes ago

KCBizJournal

KC Business Journal #Coronavirus cases continued to climb over the weekend, and #Kansas is under a stay-at-home order starting Monday.… https://t.co/ReENfhADFm 26 minutes ago

Laurie_Itkin

Laurie Itkin The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing unhappy married couples to stay home with each other under intense stress for w… https://t.co/4bOP7EAFRQ 29 minutes ago

ErinOfAlaska

The Cats Serf RT @Khanoisseur: If 80% of people follow the advice, the model suggests there's still a chance coronavirus could be brought under control i… 30 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy "We must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous." https://t.co/pEv1L1DyXy 42 minutes ago

_setoodeh

Dhondu 😷 Are Mosques in North India follow some different set of rules ?Southern states asked ppl to stay home. There's new… https://t.co/V1mhuTxPrg 2 hours ago

nakedcrabs1

agent rex boner Will Covid-19 kill 1 mill this year? Car accidents kill 1.25 mill in the US every year. We could eliminate all thos… https://t.co/g0Mr8vNY1K 2 hours ago

HOUmanitarian

HOUmanitarian Coronavirus spread in Houston could burn out by mid-May under stay-at-home order https://t.co/0NcxDy80z1 https://t.co/5t0aHhPYM8 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.