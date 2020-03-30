Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Blood Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors Can Be Used to Fight Infection

Blood Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors Can Be Used to Fight Infection

HNGN Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Blood Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors Can Be Used to Fight InfectionTappin added, that these trials are crucial and will reveal if the proposed treatment does work. It will not be the best solution. It might lessen the spread of the virus to health personnel and their families, the means may not work on patient ventilating with little chance for them
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

avkadambi

Arun RT @manvi_rx: A friend in Houston is in desperate need for a plasma donor who has recovered from COVID with blood group A or AB+. Please sh… 9 minutes ago

razonater

ℛaza RT @rreecemd: Blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is being used to treat patients with coronoavius. Treatment is e… 11 minutes ago

YogaForce

YogaForce People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies that might help those still suffering from it, writes… https://t.co/FePU0dgQnF 11 minutes ago

benkuhn_

Ben Kuhn RT @EDLesh: My plasma can save lives. I would love to give blood. Since COVID-19, 2,700 blood drives have been cancelled, and there have be… 13 minutes ago

LotusHands

Genevieve Wright RT @cderworiz: America Needs Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors Now https://t.co/9yJMagq8TB 20 minutes ago

yishan

Yishan https://t.co/QTE1ygWVr6 Houston Methodist has been approved to do blood plasma transfusion therapy, but "the FDA m… https://t.co/PdvWFDG6OS 36 minutes ago

OogyCoyote

Oogy Coyote RT @anachech: Houston hospital becomes first in US to treat a seriously ill Covid-19 patient with blood plasma collected from a recovered p… 38 minutes ago

GreggDvm

Gregg VeneKlasen DVM Johns Hopkins using blood plasma from COVID-19 patients to try to fight virus in others https://t.co/t0FnpqtLX9 Could do that lovally. 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.