Coronavirus death toll tops 25,000 in Europe

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has killed more than 25,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Monday taken from official sources. With a total of 25,037 deaths out of 3,99,381 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent with the highest toll from COVID-19. Italy has 10,779 deaths and Spain 7,340,...
