Some UK police might have gone too far on coronavirus: minister

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The British police have done a good job in the coronavirus crisis though there may be some individual instances of some officers going a little too far in enforcing a lockdown, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.
