Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Hubble Finds Best Evidence For Elusive Mid-Size Black Hole

Hubble Finds Best Evidence For Elusive Mid-Size Black Hole

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
New data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have provided the strongest evidence yet for mid-sized black holes in the Universe. Hubble confirms that this “intermediate-mass” black hole dwells inside a dense star cluster.

Intermediate-mass black holes (IMBHs) are a long-sought “missing link” in black hole...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: NASA's Hubble Finds Evidence Of Elusive Mid-Sized Black Hole

NASA's Hubble Finds Evidence Of Elusive Mid-Sized Black Hole 02:31

 NASA's Hubble has found evidence of a mid-sized black hole.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karenatsharon

Karen Young RT @NASAGoddard: Astronomers have found the best evidence for a black hole of an elusive class known as “intermediate-mass." This exciting… 2 minutes ago

JRSchmit

John Schmit RT @brett7three: Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black hole https://t.co/ksIvaKGxfk via @ScienceDaily https://t.co/lNJQwqG… 3 minutes ago

2601Manish

Prof. Manish Thakur RT @NASA_Marshall: Not too big, not too small: @NASAHubble and @chandraxray have found some of the best evidence yet for the existence of "… 4 minutes ago

SienceAcademy

Science Academy #Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black hole Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perp… https://t.co/eLY7CtKWbv 9 minutes ago

brett7three

Brett “Very Remote Working” Haase 🔭👨🏼‍🚀✨💫 Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black hole https://t.co/ksIvaKGxfk via @ScienceDaily https://t.co/lNJQwqG7ln 10 minutes ago

DannyBoston1

Danny Boston A Magical Journey: Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black hole https://t.co/9rZFIsEdJp 17 minutes ago

Hitwasmi

Yanis 💎 RT @NASA: Cosmic detective work 🔍: @NASAHubble astronomers find the best evidence yet of an elusive mid-sized black hole. The object gave a… 20 minutes ago

max_gasp

Massimo Gaspari RT @esascience: New data from the NASA/ESA @Hubble_Space Telescope have provided the strongest evidence yet for the existence of mid-sized… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.