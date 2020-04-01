Global  

Putin to hold meeting by video-conference after contact with coronavirus doctor: Kremlin

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting on Wednesday by video conference, the Kremlin said, a day after a doctor who met Putin last week said he had been diagnosed with the virus.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Doctor Who Met Putin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Report: Doctor Who Met Putin Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:30

 A doctor who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a week ago has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

