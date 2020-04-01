Putin to hold meeting by video-conference after contact with coronavirus doctor: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting on Wednesday by video conference, the Kremlin said, a day after a doctor who met Putin last week said he had been diagnosed with the virus.

