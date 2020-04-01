U.S. Aircraft Carrier In Guam Asks For COVID-19 Help

Watch VideoThe captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier docked in Guam is calling on the Navy to move sailors off the ship amid an outbreak of the coronavirus onboard.



In a memo obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle, the captain tells Navy officials, "Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to take action."



