U.S. Aircraft Carrier In Guam Asks For COVID-19 Help

Newsy Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
U.S. Aircraft Carrier In Guam Asks For COVID-19 HelpWatch VideoThe captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier docked in Guam is calling on the Navy to move sailors off the ship amid an outbreak of the coronavirus onboard.

In a memo obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle, the captain tells Navy officials, "Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are...
News video: Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier

Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier 00:47

 A US aircraft carrier is reeling from an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate the vessel. According to Reuters, Esper added that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for...

