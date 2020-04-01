Saudi Arabia warns pilgrims to wait on booking Hajj amid coronavirus, has not cancelled holy event

The hajj pilgrimage is the biggest holy convergence in the Muslim world, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge around the Middle East and around the world, Saudi Arabia has called on pilgrims to halt booking amid the uncertainty.

