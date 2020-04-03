Global  

Pakistan: Court Overturns Conviction, Death Sentence In Daniel Pearl Murder

Eurasia Review Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
(RFE/RL) — A Pakistani court has overturned a death sentence and murder conviction imposed on a British-born militant over the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Defense lawyer Khawja Naveed said that, in handing down the decision, a two-member bench of the High Court of Sindh Province reduced Ahmed Omar Saeed...
News video: Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder

Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder 01:19

 The main accused in the murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl is likely to walk free in the coming days, after a Pakistani court commuted his death sentence. Lucy Fielder reports.

