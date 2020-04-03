Global  

Singapore PM to announce new coronavirus measures on Friday

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation at 1600 hours (0800GMT) on Friday to announce more prevention measures in the battle against a coronavirus pandemic.
