Singapore PM to announce new coronavirus measures on Friday

3 days ago Coronavirus: Garcetti Announces New Measures To Ease Burden On Renters, County Reports 7 New Deaths 02:21 Mayor Eric Garcetti announced new measures Monday to ease the financial burden on renters during the coronavirus pandemic as the county reported seven new virus-related deaths and Newsom called for retired health care workers to go back to work.