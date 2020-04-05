Global  

Chinese explorers start Everest climb amid pandemic

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
A group of Chinese mountaineers has begun an expedition on Mount Everest as China limped back to normalcy after the coronovirus outbreak. The site, however, remains closed to foreign climbers. The highest peak of the world stands on the border of China and Nepal and can be climbed from both sides. China has closed its side to...
