UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000: Ferguson

Reuters Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
UK deaths from the coronavirus could rise to between about 7,000 and 20,000 under measures taken to slow the spread of the virus, Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College in London who has helped shape the government's response, said on Sunday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus deaths in Scotland up 50 to 126

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland up 50 to 126 01:30

 First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates the country on the number of coronavirus diagnoses and deaths that have been recorded over the past 24 hours. A total of 126 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

