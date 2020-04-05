UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000: Ferguson
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () UK deaths from the coronavirus could rise to between about 7,000 and 20,000 under measures taken to slow the spread of the virus, Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College in London who has helped shape the government's response, said on Sunday.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates the country on the number of coronavirus diagnoses and deaths that have been recorded over the past 24 hours. A total of 126 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed.