Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Singapore reports record new cases, quarantines 20,000 migrant workers

Singapore reports record new cases, quarantines 20,000 migrant workers

Reuters Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Singapore reported 120 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, by far its highest daily rise, and quarantined nearly 20,000 migrant workers in their dormitories.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today Govt is also converting a large exhibition venue into a medical facility to accommodate patients. #FMTNews… https://t.co/CYfPpMPz8O 53 seconds ago

RV_27

Robyn Vaux RT @TostevinM: Singapore reported by far its highest daily rise in #coronavirus cases today. Some 20,000 migrant workers are now being quar… 2 minutes ago

svivekaananthan

svivekaananthan Singapore reports record new cases, quarantines 20,000 migrant workers https://t.co/3prfFnifmw 3 minutes ago

geddiejdk

John Geddie RT @RDchatters: Singapore reports record new cases, quarantines 20,000 migrant workers in their dorm rooms https://t.co/R1MRxiqzKN 4 minutes ago

davidrieff

davidrieff Singapore reports record new cases, quarantines 20,000 migrant workers https://t.co/OGNBUDny8n 6 minutes ago

Dasle1975

Elshad from Azerbaijan Republic RT @Reuters: Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump https://t.co/0nmseD6a7v https://t.co/TM7NbPH7R7 7 minutes ago

RDchatters

Aradhana Aravindan Singapore reports record new cases, quarantines 20,000 migrant workers in their dorm rooms https://t.co/R1MRxiqzKN 13 minutes ago

cananyaylaMD

Canan Yayla MD (YYD) UPDATE 1-Singapore reports record new cases, quarantines 20,000 migrant workers https://t.co/cYAWvHjPmS 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.