Scottish medical officer cautioned after breaking her own coronavirus lockdown advice

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Scotland's Chief Medical Officer broke her own advice to visit a second home during lockdown.
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland’s chief medical officer wrong to visit second home 01:05

 Scotland’s chief medical officer was wrong to visit her family’s second home in Fife during the coronavirus pandemic, which went against her own advice that all Scots should stay at home, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Dr Calderwood, who was issued with a police warning over her conduct and is facing...

