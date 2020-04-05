Scotland's chief medical officer sorry about breaking own coronavirus rules

Police issued a warning to Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood on Sunday after she broke her own advice on social distancing to slow coronavirus spread when she visited her second home this weekend and last.

