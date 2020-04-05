Global  

Scotland's chief medical officer sorry about breaking own coronavirus rules

Reuters Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Police issued a warning to Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood on Sunday after she broke her own advice on social distancing to slow coronavirus spread when she visited her second home this weekend and last.
 Scotland’s chief medical officer has issued an apology for breaking her own lockdown advice, after visiting her second home.

