Actress-activist Shirley Douglas, daughter of medicare's Tommy Douglas, dies

CTV News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Shirley Douglas, the impassioned Canadian activist and veteran actress who was mother to actor Kiefer Sutherland and daughter of medicare founder Tommy Douglas, has died.
