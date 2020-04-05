Queen Elizabeth gives rare public address about coronavirus
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Queen Elizabeth gave a rare public address on Sunday as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. The queen's speech urged unity and gratitude in these trying times. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation. In what was only the fifth...
