Queen Elizabeth gives rare public address about coronavirus

CBS News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth gave a rare public address on Sunday as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. The queen's speech urged unity and gratitude in these trying times. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
News video: 'We'll Meet Again': Queen Elizabeth Spirit

'We'll Meet Again': Queen Elizabeth Spirit 00:35

 LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth told the British people on Sunday that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation, invoking the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation. In what was only the fifth...

Bimasenna

Firman AS RT @cnni: “I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute then we will overcome it.” Queen Elizabeth gives a rare address to… 18 seconds ago

oldyeler

Paul Kampmeyer RT @CNN: “I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute then we will overcome it.” Queen Elizabeth gives a rare address to t… 55 seconds ago

joser290

Joe RT @BretBaier: We all can use a little "stiff upper lip" from across the pond- Queen Elizabeth invoked WWII as Great Britain and the world… 59 seconds ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Queen #Elizabeth #Gives rare #Public #Address #About #Coronavirus https://t.co/nYmkUSjEv6 https://t.co/QELVvHN3om 1 minute ago

young_ace242

🗡️👑April³🐐Ace🇭🇹🇧🇸 RT @latraelrahming: Queen Elizabeth gives a rare address to the UK 3 minutes ago

Elektra_Anita

Elektranita RT @balleralert: Queen Elizabeth gives a rare address to the UK regarding the CoronaVirus pandemic https://t.co/JZsvrhbdKs 5 minutes ago

